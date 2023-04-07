Ameesha Patel booked for fraud, cheque bounce

Bollywood Actress Ameesha Patel, known for being bold on camera, seems to have landed in legal trouble.

On Thursday, a civil court in Ranchi issued a warrant against Ameesha Patel and her business partner Krunal in a fraud and cheque bounce case. She got booked under sections 420 and 120 of the CrPC.

According to reports, Ajay Kumar Singh, a resident of Harmu in the Ranchi district, filed a complaint against Ameesha Patel and her business partner. The complainant filed a case of cheating. It is mentioned in the official complaint that the actress had invited him to invest money in a film called Desi Magic. Ajay Kumar Singh transferred Rs 2.5 crore to Ameesha’s bank account making, publicity, and marketing the film. Although the film shoot started back in 2013, the film has not got completed.

After getting in contact and touch with the actress several times, Ameesha delayed giving the cheques. Later, in October 2018, she gave him two cheques for Rs 2.5 crore and Rs 50 lakh. But the cheques bounced. India Today also reported that neither Ameesha nor her lawyer appeared before the court during the summoning to keep her stand. As a result, the case got scheduled for April 15 for the next hearing.

On the work front, Ameesha will next be seen in Gadar 2 opposite Sunny Deol, the sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar. It is titled Gadar 2: The Katha Continues and got slated for the August 2023 release.