Ambush On BSF Patrol Near Bangladesh Border: NIA Takes Over Probe

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday took over the probe of an ambush on a Border Security Force (BSF) patrol near the Bangladesh border in Tripura in August 2022 that killed two Jawan by the ban Front of Tripurned National Liberation (NLFT), said an official.

The insurgents had targeted the BSF patrolling party on August 19 in north Tripura from Bangladeshi side of the border after which they fled deep into the forest inside the neighbouring country.

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) recently ordered a NIA probe into the ambush as the attack has international linkages, an official said.

In its first information report (FIR) filed on February 20, the federal anti terror probe agency has named a senior military commander of the banned outfit NLFT – 2nd Lieutenant Bikram Bahadur Jamatia alias Milan – and six others – Sergeant Chtrabanga Jamatia, Warrant Officer Ramnai Kolia, Sergeants Rangia Reanga and Kawla Kaipeng– and two others.

Head constable Girish Kumar of BSF had received four bullet injuries in the incident and he later succumbed in a hospital.