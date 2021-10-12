Ambulance Failure! 5-YO Girl Loses Life Even After Being Carried By Father For 2kms

Sambalpur: A man was forced to carry his daughter on his shoulders for 2 km after an ambulance failed to reach their village due to lack of motorable road. However, the five-year-old girl was declared dead after reaching hospital.

The incident was reported from Kamalanali village under Redhakhol limits in Sambalpur district.

As per reports, daughter of Arjun Dehuri, a resident of Kamalanali village in Redhakhol, slipped into a well while playing with her friends on Monday. Her family searched her after she went missing and finally traced her inside the well after hours. Though the family members called the ambulance service, the driver expressed failure to reach their pick-up point due to lack of proper road.

Later, Arjun carried his daughter on his shoulders for around 2 km near the ambulance and rushed to the hospital. However, she was declared brought dead by the doctor.