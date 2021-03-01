Ambulance Employees Abduct Patient, Relatives In Bhadrak; Detained

Bhadrak: Three employees of a ‘108’ ambulance allegedly abducted a patient and his parents in the emergency vehicle in Urban police station area in the district.

According to reports, the bizarre incident took place when a patient undergoing treatment at the district headquarters hospital was referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

Reportedly, the parents of the patient opted for a 108’ ambulance which allegedly took them to Balasore instead of Cuttack.

Suspecting the sudden change in route, the attendants of the patient quizzed the staffer, however, the trio failed to answer them.

Feeling helpless, the parents of the patient started screaming through the window of the vehicle.

Spotting the same, locals chased the vehicle and waylaid it near Charampa when they nabbed the driver, helper and a pharmacist who was later handed over to police.

The trio is being questioned, police sources said.

Later, the patient was shifted to Cuttack in a separate ambulance.