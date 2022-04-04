Ambuja Cements and ACC rated as India’s top Infra & construction companies to work for

Mumbai: Ambuja Cements and ACC, among India’s largest cement makers that are part of the Holcim Group, have been rated as the top two construction companies to work for in Business Today’s “Best Companies To Work For” Survey.

While Ambuja Cements has been rated atop in the Construction and Infrastructure segment of the survey, ACC is ranked second. Ambuja Cements and ACC have always fostered a conducive work environment for all its employees and this recognition serves as yet another feather in their caps.

Neeraj Akhoury, CEO India Holcim and MD & CEO of Ambuja Cements Limited, said, “We believe in creating and strengthening a work atmosphere that brings out the best in our employees at all times. I am pleased that both Ambuja and ACC’s efforts in this regard have received the recognition.”

Sridhar Balakrishnan, MD & CEO, ACC Limited, said, “We at ACC have a people first approach and we are committed to providing a safe, healthy and inclusive place to work for. We are happy that we are once again featured as one of the top employers in India.”

Both Ambuja Cements and ACC’s management philosophy revolves around empowering the employees to make them more productive, efficient and integral to the organisation. The companies aim to strike a balance between the achievement of business goals and nurturing the talent pool available to strengthen the organisation’s competitive advantage. They maintain a collaborative, non-discriminative and safe work culture, and provide equal opportunities to all employees.

Both the companies have constantly worked to improve employee learning and development activities. Ambuja Cements and ACC joined hands during the pandemic to launch Super Assisted Intelligent Learning (SAIL) platform which helps to foster a technology-driven learning experience. Its use was accelerated during the pandemic to continually engage with employees and nurture their growth. People for Tomorrow, another initiative by its parent company, Holcim Group was launched to identify leading talent at its plants, close competency gaps and manage succession. It helps to ensure that the company have the right people, in the right role, with the right competencies at its industrial sites.

Ambuja Cements and ACC have always provided an enabling, supportive and safe environment for its employees in the period of significant change and uncertainty, prioritising keeping its people engaged, connected and well-informed.

As a part of this survey conducted by Business Today, it ranked the companies across the sectors which clearly defines its purpose, core values and mission to its people, and creates an inclusive, enabling environment for them to achieve the best for themselves and for the organisation.

About Holcim:

Holcim builds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards around the world. With sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, with its people and communities at the heart of its success. The company is driving circular construction as a world leader in recycling to build more with less. Holcim is the company behind some of the world’s most trusted brands in the building sector including ACC, Aggregate Industries, Ambuja Cement, Disensa, Firestone Building Products, Geocycle, Holcim, Lafarge and Malarkey Roofing Products. Holcim is 70,000 people around the world who are passionate about building progress for people and the planet through four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions &Products.Learn more about Holcim onwww.holcim.com, and by following us onLinkedIn andTwitter.

About Ambuja Cement:

Ambuja Cements Ltd., a part of the global conglomerate Holcim, is among the leading cement companies in India. Ambuja Cement has a cement capacity of 31 million tonnes with six integrated cement manufacturing plants and eight cement grinding units across the country. Ambuja Cement has provided hassle-free, home-building solutions with its unique sustainable development projects and environment-friendly practices since it started operations. The Company has many firsts to its credit – a captive port with four terminals that has facilitated timely, cost-effective, cleaner shipments of bulk cement to its customers. To further add value to customers, the Company has launched innovative products like Ambuja Plus, Ambuja Cool Walls, Ambuja Compocem and Ambuja Kawach under the umbrella of Ambuja Certified Technology. These products not only fulfil important customer needs but also help in significantly reducing carbon footprints.For more details, visit http://www.ambujacement.com.For queries, please write to corporate.communications@ambujacement.com

About ACC

ACC Limited, a member of the Holcim Group, is one of India’s leading producers of cement and ready mix concrete. It has over 6,400 employees, 17 cement manufacturing sites, 80 concrete plants and a nationwide network of over 50,000 channel partners to serve its customers. With a world-class R&D centre in Mumbai, the quality of ACC’s products and services, as well as its commitment to technological development, make it a preferred brand in building materials. Established in 1936, ACC is counted among the country’s ‘Most Sustainable Companies’ and is recognised for its best practices in environment management and corporate citizenship. With sustainability at the core of its strategy, ACC is the first Indian Cement Company to sign the Net Zero Pledge with Science Based Targets.