Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance today arrested a senior official of Ambuja Cement on charges of offering bribes to the Collector of Bargarh district.

The arrested has been identified as Rambhav Gattu, Chief Manufacturing Officer (East) of Ambuja Cement in Chhattisgarh.

Gattu today visited the Bargarh Collectorate to meet Collector Aditya Goyal (IAS). During the meeting, Gattu presented a flower bouquet and a packet of sweets to the Collector.

Suspecting something unusual, the Collector asked his peon to open the packet and found four bundles of Rs 500 notes concealed inside it.

The Collector immediately alerted the Vigilance department. Soon, the Vigilance sleuths reached the Collectorate and seized the packet containing Rs 2 lakh in cash.

The Vigilance department registered a case against Gattu for his attempt to bribe the Collector. The case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 and the PC (Amendment) Act 2018. Gattu was later arrested and produced in a Special Vigilance Court.