Ambrane Fitshot Sphere Budget Smartwatch Launched In India: Know Details Here

New Delhi: Ambrane has introduced its latest smartwatch called the Ambrane FitShot Sphere. The device comes with a classic round-shaped dial and metal-buckle strap-on mechanism. In terms of features, the company claims that users can track fitness goals and health metrics such as SpO2 and heart rate. The watch is available for purchase through the Ambrane India website and partner channels.

Ambrane FitShot Sphere price in India

The Ambrane FitShot Sphere smartwatch is priced at Rs. 4999 in India and comes in a couple of colour options – Pearl Pink and Raven Black. The watch comes with one year warranty and is available to purchase on Amazon. The Amazon listing though shows a price of Rs. 2,999.

Specification

Ambrane says the FitShot Sphere smartwatch is available in two colours – Black and Peach, and customers will get a 365-day warranty. It sports a circular 1.28-inch screen size with 450 nits of brightness which should be enough for use indoors and out. Customers will get a limited choice of three watch faces on board; However, there are 46 cloud watch faces to download to customize the user interface.

In terms of health and fitness-related features, the Ambrane FitShot Sphere has a heart rate monitor and a SpO2 blood-oxygen-level monitor. The data received by these sensors are available with full analysis in the Ambrane FitShot Wear app which is only available on the Google Play app store. This means users with iPhones cannot track and enjoy the full features the device offers. Additionally, the Ambrane Fitshot Sphere offers 17 sports modes, which include new stationary bike and rowing machine modes. Upfront in the wristwatch is the sleep tracker. The Sphere is equipped with a 270mAh battery which is said to deliver 7-days of battery life with standard usage.

The Ambrane Fitshot Sphere supports Bluetooth v5.0, and Android smartphone users will get notifications via compatible apps like WhatsApp, Instagram, text messages, etc. It comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water-resistant so that users can be carefree about sweaty workout sessions.