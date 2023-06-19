Amber Heard’s comeback film stirs controversy ahead of Taormina Film Festival

Italy: The world of cinema is waiting for Amber Heard to make her much-awaited comeback at the prestigious Taormina Film Festival with her latest film, In The Fire. However, the festival’s decision to showcase Heard’s movie amidst ongoing disputes with her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, has sparked a storm of controversy on social media. Depp’s Jeanne du Barry will also premiere at the Italian festival.

In The Fire marks Heard’s return to the silver screen. The supernatural thriller directed by Conor Allyn, set in 1899, follows a psychiatrist as she arrives on a farm to solve the case of a disturbed child following accusations that the child is the devil. The launch will mark her first public appearance since her highly publicised legal battles with Depp.

Known as the Italian equivalent of the Academy Awards, the Taormina Film Festival has a rich history spanning over six decades. As it gears up for its 69th edition in Sicily, Italy, fans perceive the inclusion of Heard’s movie as a blemish on the festival’s storied history.

The festival has included both Depp and Heard’s film. Supporters of Depp argue that Taormina Film Festival is snubbing the Pirates actor by featuring Heard’s film, accusing the festival of endorsing an alleged liar and manipulator.

Meanwhile, the Aquaman actor’s fans emphasise the need to stand with survivors, rallying for Hollywood to take a unified stance against abuse.

Earlier this month, Depp was back in full celebrity mode, signing autographs and taking pictures with fans before the Cannes Film Festival’s opening film Jeanne du Barry premiere, which marked the actor’s first major role since his high-profile defamation trial.

Fans in the French Riviera city were hoisting signs that read “Congrats, Johnny” and “We are sorry” with a heart. Twitterati pointed out the hypocrisy of fans for supporting Depp, and not Heard.