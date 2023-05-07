Amber Heard quits Hollywood; moves to Spain with daughter

Spain: After a tumultuous few years in the public eye, actress Amber Heard has reportedly left Hollywood behind and moved to Madrid, Spain with her young daughter Oonagh Paige. According to a friend of the actress, Heard is bilingual in Spanish and is happy to be raising her daughter away from the noise of Hollywood.

ut, there is no official word from the actress herself, neither has she announced her retirement from acting.

According to an article by the Daily Mail’s Alison Boshoff, the 37-year-old actress has quietly relocated to Spain with her daughter Oonagh, saying: “She’s bilingual in Spanish and is happy there, raising her daughter away from all the noise.” A friend of Heard’s shared with the journalist, “I don’t think she is in any hurry to return to work or to Hollywood, but she will probably come back when the time is right, for the right project.”

While Heard’s representatives have yet to comment on the move, the actress has been spending ample time in Spain. Last October, she was spotted on the beaches of Palma de Mallorca, and days prior, she was seen playing with her daughter at a kids’ park during her Spanish getaway. Heard has largely kept her child out of the public eye since welcoming her via surrogate in July 2021.

As previously reported, Heard was ordered to pay her ex-husband Johnny Depp$10 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages for defaming him in a 2018 op-ed piece she wrote for The Washington Post.

However, Heard asked the judge to toss the jury’s verdict and requested a retrial, claiming that the judgment wasn’t supported by evidence.