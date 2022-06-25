Amber Heard Officially Ordered To Pay $10 Mn To Johnny Depp

Richmond: After a Virginia court found that actor Amber Heard defamed her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp, the Judge on Friday made a jury’s award official with a written order for Heard to pay Depp $10.35 million for damaging his reputation by describing herself as a domestic abuse victim.

Judge Penney Azcarate entered a judgment order into the court record after a brief hearing in Fairfax County Circuit Court. She also ordered Depp to pay Heard $2 million.

The order was a formality after the jury announced its verdict on June 1.

The jury found Depp should receive $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, but the judge reduced the punitive damages award to $350,000 under a state cap.