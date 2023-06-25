Amber Heard makes major public appearance at Taormina Film Festival after losing Johnny Depp defamation trial

After losing the defamation trial against ex-hubby Johnny Depp last year and staying away public eye since then, Amber Heard made her first major red-carpet appearance at the 69th Taormina Film Festival.

After losing the court battle, Heard sold her house in California and moved to Spain with her daughter Oonagh Paige. The Aquaman actress told Spanish paparazzi that she is not quitting Hollywood and has some projects lined up.

On Saturday, Amber Heard arrived in style will all smiles at the 69th Taormina Film Festival for the premiere of her movie ‘In The Fire’. Heard said that she is very excited about her upcoming movie without a release date.

The ‘Drive Angry’ actress looked stunning in a black maxi dress along with matching platform heels. She styled her blonde tresses in curls and opted for a bold makeup look with red lips. She seemed to be in great spirits as she laughed and chatted with her co-stars along with taking selfies with fans.

In The Fire premiere was also attended by Heard’s co-stars including Luca Calvani, Eduardo Noriega, and Yari Gugliucci along with the director Conor Allyn.

The movie In The Fire was Amber Heard’s last acting project before her and Depp’s defamation trial began in April last year. She will also be reprising her role as Mera in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is scheduled to release in December 2023.

Amber Heard’s upcoming movie is a supernatural thriller which is set in the 1890s when the psychiatric field was not much developed. Heard plays the character of ‘pioneering psychiatrist’ who investigates a disturbing case on a Colombian farm. A child is accused of being the devil and soon things took a bad turn. Can Heard save the kid from others and himself?