Ambedkar Will Always Be Remembered For Championing Social Justice: Naveen

Bhubaneswar: On 130th birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution of India, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said he will always be remembered for championing social justice and relentless efforts to empower the underprivileged, marginalised and downtrodden.

“Humble tributes to the architect of Indian Constitution, Bharat Ratna Dr #BRAmbedkar on his birth anniversary. he will always be remembered for championing Social Justice and relentless efforts to empower the underprivileged, marginalised and downtrodden, ” the Odisha CM tweeted.

<>

Humble tributes to the architect of Indian Constitution, Bharat Ratna Dr #BRAmbedkar on his birth anniversary. He will always be remembered for championing #SocialJustice and relentless efforts to empower the underprivileged, marginalised and downtrodden.#AmbedkarJayanti pic.twitter.com/gZ3bWrKr9Z — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 14, 2021

</>

Earlier today, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to Ambedkar.

Born on April 14, 1891, Babasaheb Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination towards the untouchables (Dalits) and supported the rights of women and workers.