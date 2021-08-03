Amazon’s “The Lord Of The Rings” Arrives On Sept 2022; First Image Out

New Zealand: Amazon’s long-awaited The Lord of the Rings series has a release date. Along with the release date, Amazon revealed the first proper image from the show. The show will premiere on September 2nd, 2022, with new episodes dropping on Prime Video each week.

Filming on the as-yet-untitled series wrapped up. Production began in February 2020, but it was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The series takes place thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. A cast of old and new characters will have to resist a newly resurgent evil during the Second Age of Middle-earth.