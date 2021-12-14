Amazon Warehouse Collapse Prompts Probe, Puts Spotlight On Phone Ban

Illinois: An Amazon.com Inc. warehouse collapse on Friday night that killed at least six people has amplified concerns among its blue collar workforce about the return of the internet retailer’s mobile phone ban in work areas.

The US workplace safety watchdog is investigating the circumstances around the collapse during Friday night’s storm of an Amazon.com Inc building in Illinois in which six workers died, an official at the U.S. Department of Labor said on Monday.

Amazon had for years prohibited workers from carrying their phones on warehouse floors, requiring them to leave them in vehicles or employee lockers before passing through security checks that include metal detectors. The company backed off during the pandemic, but has been gradually reintroducing it at facilities around the country.

Kelly Nantel, an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement the company is “deeply saddened” by the deaths.

The US Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has six months to complete its investigation, issue citations, and propose monetary penalties if violations of workplace safety and/or health regulations are found, Scott Allen, a US Department of Labor regional director for public affairs, said via email. He added that compliance officers have been on site since Saturday.

Responding to a reporter, Illinois Governor J. B. Pritzker said officials are investigating the condition of the warehouse before it gave way.

“Already there has been an effort to determine some of the challenges … if there were any structural issues, what exactly the storm’s trajectory was coming in and affecting the various pieces of the building,” Pritzker said.