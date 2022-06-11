Amazon Pulls Out Of IPL Media Rights Race

New Delhi: Online retailer Amazon has pulled out of the bidding race for the Indian Premier League media rights for 2023-2027 cycle.

The Indian Premier League media rights are set to be auctioned on June 12 and 13. Major broadcasting organisations have already been waiting for the time when the auction happens to cash in on one o the most watched tournaments in the world.

Media conglomerates like Sony, Viacom18 and Star are in the hunt for the next five year cycle between 2023-2027 and the prices, if experts are to be believed would be astronomically high.

However, the bidding process might slightly get less heated with Amazon’s owner Jeff Bezos pulling out of the auction in the last minute. Bezos-funded Amazon was expected to be one of the biggest bidders in digital space after having begun the streaming of New Zealand’s home series matches, but pulled out without clarification.