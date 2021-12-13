Amazon Prime Membership To Get Costlier By December 14

New Delhi: Amazon has increased the price of Prime subscription plans by 20 to 50 percent starting tomorrow (Tuesday, December 14).

According to the company’s FAQ page, the price of Amazon Prime‘s one-year membership plan has increased by Rs 500. To buy this plan, users will have to pay Rs 1,499 instead of Rs 999. In contrast, Prime’s three-month plan price has gone up to Rs 459 and for one month pack to Rs 179. However, the increased cost of Amazon Prime will not affect those users who have already purchased the subscription plan.

Check Out The Plans Below:

How to get Amazon Prime subscription

Go to Amazon Prime.

Select or tap the sign-up button.

Now you need to follow the on-screen instructions to complete the payment and sign up.