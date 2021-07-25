Amazon Prime Day Sale Starts July 26: Here’s Everything You Should Know

New Delhi: Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale is all set to kick off from midnight tonight and will end on July 27. The two-day sale will offer several deals and discounts on a range of products including smartphones.

Starting from iPhone to flagship Android models, a range of smartphones are getting deals during the Prime Day sale. Customers looking to buy household appliances or laptops will also get some deals for them as well. And as always, the biggest discounts and offers will be on Amazon’s own range of products: Amazon Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle devices.

In addition to all the deals, Amazon’s Prime Day 2021 will offer a 10 percent instant discount on select products for customers making purchases through HDFC Bank cards or EMI transactions. The discount is, however, usually capped to a certain amount.

However, you just need to keep an eye on the products you want to buy to evaluate whether you’re actually getting a worthy discount. Sales such as Prime Day also result in impulse buying among customers. So, you should only pick only those products that you really want to get and should not get trapped by deals that look attractive but are not in reality.