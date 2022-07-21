Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Check out exciting sale offers from Amazfit’s latest GTS 4 mini to best-selling models

New Delhi: Amazfit, one of the top smartwatch brands in India is offering exciting discounts on some of their bestseller products for the upcoming Amazon Prime Day Sale starting on 23rd July and will go on till 24th July.

Smart Wearables going on sale are high in demand. This includes from premium GT 2 series and GT 3 series, the rugged T-Rex Series and the affordable Bip series.

Products that will be going on sale are Amazfit’s bestseller, budget and the extremely popular lineup, the Bip Series. The Bip U and Bip U Pro come with 9-day battery life whereas Bip 3 and Bip 3 Pro boast 14 days of battery life. This affordable Series supports eye-popping watch faces and an ultra-lightweight and thin body design. Amazfit Bip Series provides a unique experience at a potential price point, with a vibrant display and 5 ATM water resistance. Furthermore, the Bip U Pro boasts a built-in high-precision GPS and Alexa whereas Bip 3 Pro supports Built-in-GPS.

The GT 2 series is equipped with all-around health and fitness management features that include high-precision heart rate monitoring, blood-oxygen saturation measurement OxygenBeats™, sleep quality monitoring and support stress monitoring, and a self-developed biological data sensor making the GT 2 series your go-to companion for a holistically healthy lifestyle. These smartwatches will help you record distance, speed, heart rate changes, calories burned, and other exercise data during your workouts, making life more active and fun.

The newly launched GTS 4 Mini features compact and power-packed features with an ultra-slim and light design and is enhanced by the brand’s easy-to-use health management features. It challenges the limits of size through its long 15-day battery life and optimised Zepp OS operating system. Whereas GTS 2 mini the best-selling model in last years comes with features like BioTracker™ 2, advanced OxygenBeats ™, PAI™health assessment system, (SpO2) measurement etc is a smartwatch that fits in with your lifestyle seamlessly.

From the premium category, they have offers on the GTR 3 series including GTR 3: Built to last and GTR 3 Pro: Built to Empower with jaw-dropping features, whereas the super lightweight GTS 3 is sleek and stylish which is Built to Move.

From the rugged smartwatch segment, they have offers on T-Rex Pro with 15 Military certifications is considered the most affordable Rugged Outdoor Smartwatch. With a large coloured display, and in-built GPS no one can stop you from travelling to your dream destination hassle-free. Water-resistant to 100 meters, you’ll be able to splash and snorkel in style. Other features include SomnusCare™, BioTracker™2 PPG, and OxygenBeats™, 100+ sports modes, PAI etc, these 2 watches will help you follow your fitness regime and a healthy lifestyle.

