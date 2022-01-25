Amazon, Netflix Tie Up With Anushka Sharma’s Company In A Whopping Deal

Mumbai: Amazon.com Inc. and Netflix Inc. are among platforms partnering with Indian production house Clean Slate Filmz Pvt. to push out movies and web series worth about 4 billion rupees ($54 million) as the battle for content heats up in one of the world’s largest entertainment markets.

Clean Slate Filmz, based in the Bollywood heartland of Mumbai, will release eight films and series on these over-the-top streaming sites as well as some others in the next 18 months, the studio’s 37-year-old co-founder, Karnesh Ssharma, told Bloomberg. Ssharma declined to provide a full list before they were officially announced.

A Netflix spokesperson confirmed they will be rolling out three upcoming productions with Clean Slate Filmz, while Amazon didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The release roster is the latest sign that film production is recovering in the world’s most prolific movie-making center after being crippled by the financial and logistical disruption unleashed by the Covid-19 pandemic, which shut down cinemas and film shoots across the country. Movement curbs have eased and movie theaters reopened in the past few months, further bolstering the prospects of India’s studios.