Amazon Launches New Kindle Paperwhite, Paperwhite Signature Edition In India: Price & Specs

New Delhi: Amazon has launched its next-generation Kindle Paperwhite with two new models. It includes the new Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition.

Price And Availability

The standard edition Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is priced at Rs 13,999, while the Signature Edition costs Rs 17,999. Preorders of both the readers start today, and while the standard edition Paperwhite will ship from October 27, the Signature Edition will ship from November 4. Both the readers are being introduced in India and should show up as product listings soon.

Specification

The standard Amazon Kindle Paperwhite features a 6.8-inch anti-glare display, with the typical textured display quality that helped the reader become so popular. It has a manually adjustable warm backlight for comfortable reading, and Amazon has announced that it has finally upgraded its ageing Kindle firmware to present a new interface.

Other new features in the new Paperwhite include slimmer bezels than before, 10 weeks of battery backup, 2.5 hours to charge fully via the new USB-C port, and 8GB internal storage. In comparison, the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition adds an auto-adjusting light sensor with a warm backlight, on top of 32GB internal storage for more book support. The Signature Edition reader also supports Qi wireless charging, and a compatible wireless charger can be bought separately.