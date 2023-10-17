Amazon Launches All-Time Highest Reward Winning Opportunity for Sellers

Bengaluru: As part of its commitment to make this festive season successful for sellers across the country, Amazon launched an all-time highest reward winning opportunity under the ‘Amazon Seller Rewards 2023’ program. Sellers now stand a chance to win a luxury car [Mercedes-Benz] in addition to rewards worth up to INR 10 lakh. For this, sellers need to participate in ‘Amazon Seller Rewards 2023’ promotion which isvalid till 10th November 2023. Moreover, 20 sellers also stand a chance to win International Holidays to Europe/Thailand. Seller can win these rewards by participating in the promotion and achieving criteria as per the terms and conditions of the promotion.

Amazon also introduced the ‘The Great Indian Referral Offer’ for all its sellers from September 28 to October 27, 2023. Under this program, sellers can now refer their friends to register and sellon Amazon.in and receive rewards worth up to INR 11500*. To participate, sellers need to register by clicking on the ‘Participate Now’ button on the Amazon Seller Central website. Once registered, sellers can share their invite link with their friends, colleagues, or business acquaintances who are interested in joining Amazon.in as a seller.

Amit Nanda, Director of Selling Partner Services at Amazon India, said, “We areexcited to announce the launch of an all-time highest reward winning opportunity for our sellers. We believe that sellers are the backbone of our business, and we are committed to providing them with the tools and resources they need to succeed.These initiatives are our way of giving back to our sellers and supporting them as they prepare for the busiest time of the year. We encourage all sellers to participate in the program and take advantage of the many rewards that are available.”

Amazon also announced a 50% referral fee waiver for all new sellers who join between August 27 and November 4, 2023. This waiver, valid for 60 days, is designed to reduce upfront costs and support new sellers. The upcoming festive season is a great opportunity for local businesses and MSMEs to start or expand their businesses online. A recent collaborative study with Nielsen Media highlighted that 81% of consumers in India anticipate shopping during the festive season, indicating a significant opportunity for businesses and MSMEs. Amazon.in was identified as the preferred online shopping destination by 68% of consumers, solidifying its position as the most trusted brand for festive shopping.

Amazon has also rolled out several innovations to help sellers streamline online selling in preparation for the upcoming festive season. The Simplified Registration Process for Indian sellers makes it easy to begin online sales, and the Sale Event Planner aids sellers in offering attractive deals, optimizing inventory, and potentially increasing sales. Additionally, the New Seller Success Centre supports first-time sellers by conducting LIVE training for new sellers; these free webinars allow new sellers to clear all their doubts and learn about selling on the marketplace along with understanding listings, shipping, prime, deals coupons and much more