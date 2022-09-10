Amazon Invested $3.71 Billion In Cloud Infra, Jobs In India In Last Six Years

Hyderabad: Amazon Web Services (AWS) has invested $3.71 billion in building local Cloud infrastructure and creating jobs in India in the last six years, a top company executive said.

Max Peterson, Vice President, Worldwide Public Sector, AWS, told IANS that the company is bullish on the country’s digital vision and will help it become a $5 trillion economy by 2030.

“Following the launch of the AWS Asia Pacific (Mumbai) Region in 2016, AWS has invested $3.71 billion in local infrastructure and jobs across India,” said Peterson.

Peterson said that he is witnessing a great momentum towards digitisation across the spectrum in India, especially in the areas of education, healthcare and space in the country.

“We are well prepared to help the Indian government, enterprises and startups with their Cloud journey in the post-Covid era, as Cloud becomes an integral part of every organisation, big or small,” the top AWS executive emphasised.