Amazon Employees Break Down In India Office After Lay Off Announcement

New Delhi: As Amazon announced to lay off 18,000 employees globally including nearly 1,000 in India, reports have surfaced that some of the impacted employees broke down and were left “crying in the office” when they heard they have been asked to go.

On Grapevine, a community app for Indian professionals, an Amazon India employee posted sad scenes at offices, including people crying after the announcement of layoffs.

“About 75 per cent of my team is gone. Although I’m in the remaining 25 per cent, I don’t feel motivated to work anymore. They are firing people in cabins. People are crying in the office,” posted the employee.

Corporate Chat India also posted the screenshot of the user, saying “Atmosphere at Amazon India as layoffs take place”.