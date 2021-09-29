Amazon Astro Robot Launched With Alexa Support: Know Details Here

New Delhi: Amazon on Tuesday launched a use dog-like robot called Astro for home. The robot features voice control technology and making Alexa, a virtual aide, a bigger part of consumer life. Read on to know more about the robot.

Price

The robotic system is accessible at an introductory invite-only worth of $999.99 (roughly Rs. 74,190) and a common worth of $1,449.99 (roughly Rs. 1.07 lakhs).

Specification

Talking about the features, it is designed to take up duties comparable to dwelling monitoring, establishing routines and reminders, and may play music and TV exhibits whereas rolling round the home. The system has digital eyes on a rotating display and is mounted on wheels.

In its partnership with Disney, it will launch an Alexa-powered voice assistant at Disney’s theme park hotels, along with a paid feature that lets customers interact with Disney characters at home.

The feature is expected to launch next year and will let users interact with Disney characters with the ‘Hey, Disney!’ voice command.

Amazon has launched a number of new gadgets every year, including sunglasses with voice control and an in-home drone that have not become massive sellers.

Devices make up for a fraction of Amazon’s overall sales.