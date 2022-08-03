Amazing Ways To Get Rid Of Stretch Marks

New Delhi: Stretch marks are stubborn marks that mostly occur due to a sudden weight gain or weight loss. These marks can turn out to be quite annoying. Don’t worry we have piled up some amazing ingredients that may help you to reduce stretch marks at home.

1. Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is a plant that helps regenerate skin tissue and as such, it has miraculous healing properties.

Take the fresh gel from the leaf and massage it onto the area with stretch marks and leave it on for 20-30 minutes. Do it daily and wash it off with tepid water.

2. Cocoa Butter

The use of cocoa butter helps reduce stretch marks and I have seen that if used during and after pregnancy it makes the stretch marks disappear completely.

The best time to use cocoa butter is at night, so massage it well into the skin and over a period of time you will find the stretch marks reducing and fading away.

3. Cucumber and Lemon Juice

Lemon juice’s natural acidity helps heal and reduce scars and cucumber juice provides the cool soothing effect of leaving your skin fresh.

Mix lime juice and cucumber juice in equal parts, and apply the mixture to the affected areas till it gets soaked up by the skin. Let it be on your skin for approx. 10 minutes after which you can rinse it off using warm water.

4. Almond and Coconut Oil

Use almond and coconut oil in equal quantities to reduce stretch marks.

Massage it on the skin regularly. This home remedy is absolutely natural, which means no harmful side effects. Follow this remedy religiously and watch out for effective results.

5. Apricot Mask and Oil

Apricots have great exfoliating tendencies, which makes them very effective when it comes to healing stretch marks.