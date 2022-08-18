Amazing Tricks That Will Make Your Nail Polish Dry Faster

New Delhi: If you want to speed up the process of drying polish? Follow these tricks that can easily go about your day without smudging your perfect paint job!

Choose your colour wisely

If you’re short on time and need your nails to dry fast picking the right colour can be crucial. In this case, picking a lighter colour or even sheer or metallic shade is your best bet because they dry faster with fewer coats. Darker shades sometimes take longer to dry because of the strong pigment. Also by choosing a light sheer shade, you’re likely to make fewer mistakes.

Paint thin layers

The most important rule when painting your nails is to go in with thin coats. If you go in with thick layers it’ll take longer to dry and you really don’t want globby polish, do you? Be conscious of how much product is on your brush and remove any excess polish before painting your nails. It may seem like it’s slowing down the process but it makes a huge difference in making the overall drying time faster.

Allow time to dry between coats

We’ve all made the mistake of being impatient and just layering on coat after coat. Not waiting for the previous layer to dry before going on with another can increase overall dry time and not to mention create a globby mess. Depending on the formula of the polish you should wait between 2-5 minutes between coats. This makes a world of a difference and will decrease the chance of bubbles forming. Yes, it may take you time to paint but it’s all worth it to avoid any smudging or smearing of your nails.

Use a blow-dryer

Salons usually use some sort of fan to help speed up the drying process but if you’re at home any fan will do. But if you’ve got a blow-dryer with a cool setting that works just as well. Remember to hold down the cool button continuously when drying. The warm air can cause bubbles and melt your polish, preventing it from hardening. Blast the cool air a few inches away from your nails for about a minute then gently test to see if they’re still tacky. Keep in mind you don’t want the dryer on full blast either it too can disrupt and dry out the cuticle areas. So remember to keep your settings on the cool temperature and low fan speed.

Place your hands in the freezer

Cold air is really the most effective way to solidify the polish faster. If you don’t have a cool setting on your electric fans or blow dryer, try holding your hands in the freezer. I know it’s cold but it’s a great trick and TBH we’ll take any chance to avoid smearing our nails before they’re dry. Hold it in for only around 2 minutes. The cold air will at least help harden the top layer of a polish quicky. Just remember the layers underneath might not be a hundred per cent set so be careful with your tips.