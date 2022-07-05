Amazing Stretches To Treat Bow Legs

New Delhi: Bowel leg (Genu varum) is a condition in which when a person stands normally, the knee is slightly bent outward. This condition can start in childhood or develop gradually over time. Bow legs are opposite to knock-knees. It occurs during childhood.

Foam Roller Toe Touch

Clamping a Foam Roller between your legs when trying to bend and touch your toes activates the muscles that help your knees turn inward. This is a very effective bow exercise.

How to do it:

Place a massage roller or rolled towel between the knees. The feet are about 8-10 cm apart. Squeeze the roller between your legs. Keeping your knees straight and bending forward as low as you can, reach out to touch your toes. Turn around and raise your arms overhead. Repeat the movement 10 times.

Toes-In Squats

This is a squat that emphasizes the inner thighs more than the outer thighs, thereby strengthening the muscles that help pull the knee toward the center.

How to do it:

Stand with your feet 20cm apart. Turn your feet toward each other until your big toes touch. Then, squat down as low as possible and stretch your arms forward for balance. In this exercise, it is normal for you to have a limited range of motion.

Side-Lying Hip Internal Rotation

This move targets the muscles that help rotate your leg and point your knee forward. These are all muscle groups that are difficult to work with.

How to do it:

Lie on your side, legs overlapping and both knees bent 90 degrees. Your body should be in a straight line from head to knee with legs bent perpendicular to the back. Keeping your knees together, raise the side of your upper leg above the ceiling, and then slowly lower it back down. Repeat 10 times for each leg. You can add a small resistance band to add more tension to the movement.

Figure Four Stretch

This glute stretch will help relax your hip muscles and point your knees inwards a bit.

How to do it:

Lie on your back, knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Lift right leg up, place right foot over the left knee. Reach your right hand through the gap between the left and right knees to grasp the front of the left shin. Bring the other hand to grasp the front of the left shin, hands clasped together. Lean back and pull your left knee toward your chest, stretching your right glutes. Hold the pose for 30 seconds and then switch sides.

Exercises to improve balance

Research shows that people with bow legs often have mild balance impairment. Therefore, it is advisable to incorporate balance exercises into your daily exercise routine. Here are some suggestions:

Single leg standing. Stand with feet in front of back (Tandem Standing). Exercise with the BOSU balance machine.