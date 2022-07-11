Amazing Pre-Wedding Beauty Tips That Every Indian Bride Should Know

New Delhi: Every bride wants to look amazing on her big day. It is not about any date or dinner party it is about the marriage. Just doing makeup will not do justice with your skin because without the refreshing beauty the makeup can’t give you a amazing look. Here are some tips for you:

Looking after your hair

Make your hair cutting 6 months prior to the wedding day, according to how well you like your hair long or short. To look beautiful you need beautiful healthy hair too.

Facial and Hair Spa

Look for a perfect spa and start going there prior to 3-4 months of the wedding day.

Avoid Heavy Makeup

Try to avoid heavy makeup and a cakey beauty routine and allow your skin to breathe. If your skin is acne-prone, make sure you consult a dermatologist and take steps to get clear skin for the wedding! Do not skip wearing sunscreen to protect yourself from UV rays! Stick to make-up that is light and is suitable for your skin!

Meditate

Be calm and meditate, this will not only help you with inner peace but also make your body look fresh and glowing.

Diet

You have to take extra care of the food you eat during this period. Make sure you eat a proper well-balanced diet and avoid oily and junk foods.

Sleep

The last thing you can do to look beautiful is sleeping properly and be at rest. A lack of sleep and tiredness will be reflected in your eyes and face.

And don’t forget to sit back, relax, and enjoy all the wonderful pampering.