Amazing Plant-Based Sources Of Calcium For Vegans

New Delhi: Calcium is the most abundant mineral in the body, that helps us make up a large portion of bones, nails and teeth. It plays a significant role in muscle contraction, brain signalling and blood flow and clotting. Most notably, calcium (and Vitamin D) is found in the bones. Here are 5 plant-based sources of calcium for vegans:

Spinach

Spinach is one of the biggest sources of calcium and iron. It offers about 100 mg of calcium per 100 grams. If you take one cup of cooked spinach, you get around 250 mg of this vital mineral. Remember, however, that spinach also contains oxalate and it may interfere with the absorption of calcium. Boiling spinach reduces up to 90 per cent of oxalate content.

Broccoli

Every 100 grams of broccoli provides 50 mg of calcium. The calcium in broccoli is readily absorbed by the body when compared to calcium supplied by milk. Touted as a “superfood”, broccoli also provides vitamin C, vitamin K, and folate to regulate cell growth and reproduction. This green vegetable also offers antioxidants and fibre and helps reduce inflammation.

Orange

Eat the oranges throughout the day. Each one of them has 60mg of calcium. They also supply vitamin C to boost the immune system and destroy free radicals that damage cells damage. Prepare a smoothie or extract juice, oranges are versatile.

Figs

They are a great source of fibre. They also contain minerals, supply multi-vitamins like A, B1, B2, calcium, iron, phosphorus, manganese, sodium, potassium, and chlorine. Just two medium-sized figs contain over 50 mg of calcium.

Soybeans

Soybeans are low in saturated fat and high in protein, vitamin C, and folate. A great source of calcium, you can add 100 grams of soybeans to your daily diet. There are various ways to do that. Soybeans also have iron, magnesium, protein, and selenium. Soya is also the only vegetarian food that contains all eight essential amino acids. You can use soy flour, tofu, tempeh, soy milk, soybean oil, or soy chunks.