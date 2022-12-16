Amazing Kitchen Remedies To Heal Canker Sores

New Delhi: Mouth ulcers appear as sores on the soft tissues of the mouth including lips, cheeks, tongue, floor and roof of the mouth. However, it is not a severe condition, but still, a person suffering from it may experience intense pain and show disinterest towards food. There are a few simple and effective home remedies that work well in providing quick relief from mouth ulcers.

Honey

The goodness of potent anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties of honey work amazingly well to heal mouth ulcers. Honey, when applied on the affected region, moisturizes the skin and prevents it from becoming dry and reduces itching and irritation. Apply a few drops of honey and allow it to stay for a few hours and rinse off, honey lowers scarring and fastens the healing process. Also Read: Healing Benefits Of Honey For Skin Health And Beauty

Coconut Oil

Thanks to its impressive anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory properties, coconut oil aids in lessening inflammation and reducing the swelling caused due to canker sores. The analgesic property helps to ease the pain. Soak a piece of cotton with virgin coconut oil and apply it on the affected region before going to bed and allow it to stay overnight.

Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV)

Apple cider vinegar is a time-tested natural remedy that helps in healing mouth sores. The acidic nature of ACV combats the germs causing canker sores. Take 3 teaspoons of ACV mix with half a cup of water and gargle the solution in the mouth for 30 seconds and rinse well. Repeat this twice daily for a week to get instant relief from mouth ulcers.

Saltwater

Saltwater tops the list and used since times immemorial for curing mouth ulcers. Saltwater gargling helps in drying out canker sores. Dissolve 1 teaspoon of salt water with half a cup of warm water and swirl the mixture in the mouth for a few seconds and repeat this several times a day for quickly healing ulcers.

Garlic

Garlic is a proven natural remedy that is valuable in curing canker cores. The powerful compound allicin in garlic is effective in alleviating pain and reducing the size of the mouth ulcer. Gently rub a small piece of garlic on the affected region for 3-5 minutes and flush the mouth after 20 minutes.