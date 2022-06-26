Amazing Home Remedies To Grow Your Beard Naturally

New Delhi: There are certain instances, in which it is seen that even are attaining puberty, some boys have very little facial hair. There can be multiple reasons behind this, such as hereditary, genetic disorder, low level of, etc. But it is not a thing to worry about, as here are some tips to follow, to speed up the growth rate of the beard to the maximum potential.

1. Coconut Oil Massage

Coconut oil massage on your beard is one of the best ways to boost beard growth. You can combine it with rosemary oil and in case you don’t have it, you can simply massage your beard with just coconut oil. To reap more benefits, simply warm the oil a bit. Apply it with the help of a cotton ball and keep it on at least 15 minutes. For best results, do this for thrice a week.

2. The Cinnamon Lemon Mix

Lemons are rich in citric acid, calcium, and Vitamin C that help reduce beard dandruff while Cinnamon improves the flow of nutrient-rich blood to the hair follicles. Both have properties that help aid beard growth. All you need to do is take ground cinnamon and mix a few tbsp of lemon juice to it. Mix it well and let the mixture rest on your facial hair for at least 30 minutes. Use cold water to rinse it off. You can use this twice a week for maximum benefits.

3. Amla Oil

Amla, also known as Indian gooseberry is a herbal hair supplement, that can help in beard and moustache growth. The reason why it works is that the oil optimises the pH level of the follicles, eliminates flaky skin, and gives a relaxed environment for the beard to grow. Additionally, the oil is infused with Vitamin C, a great antioxidant that fights free radicals. All you have to do is smear the oil on your beard, massage it and then wash it off with cold water in the next 25 minutes.

4. Exfoliation

Exfoliation can be done at home as this remedy helps remove all the accumulated gunk and debris on the face. It also relieves the skin pores, preventing acne issues and enhancing hair growth. A lot of inexpensive home items like a mixture of olive oil and brown sugar, or ground coffee with water and olive oil can act as good natural exfoliators. Massage the mixture in a circular motion for a few minutes and scrub the skin beneath your facial hair.