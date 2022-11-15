Amazing Health Benefits Of Water Chestnut

New Delhi: Water chestnut is a herb that grows in lakes and ponds mainly in winter. it is well known for its cooling and antioxidant properties. It also helps improve fertility, lowers blood pressure and provides relief from acidity. Let’s take a look at the benefits of this wonderful water fruit.

Work Wonders For Weight Loss

Water Chestnut is low on calories and works wonders on a weight loss journey. This fruit loaded with 74% water keeps you full for longer hours. Eat it raw, boiled or even grilled to enjoy all its nutritional benefits.

Slows tumour growth:

Water chestnuts contain an antioxidant called ferulic acid. There is some evidence that ferulic acid can help reduce or slow the growth of cancer cells.

It helps eliminate toxins

Water chestnuts can help you detox, getting rid of toxins in your body, which is why it is recommended for patients suffering from jaundice.

Good for your hair

Water chestnuts contain certain essential nutrients such as potassium, zinc, B vitamins and vitamin E, and also remove toxins from the body, which is important for healthy hair.