Amazing Health Benefits Of Virgin Coconut Oil 

New Delhi: Virgin coconut oil is unrefined, untouched, and unbleached possessing only the natural aroma of the fresh coconuts. Coconut oil has been a staple in every household since the beginning of time and it can work wonders when put to use correctly.

Helps Keep Cholesterol in Check

Even though the human body needs cholesterol to build healthy cells, high levels of cholesterol can have an adverse effect on your heart. With high cholesterol, you can develop fatty deposits in your blood vessels.

The best thing about edible coconut oil is it’s rich in the right kind of fatty acids. An excellent source of energy, coconut oil can help you burn your body fat. All while raising HDL (good) cholesterol levels in your blood which can, in turn, reduce the risk of heart disease. Simply cooking with edible virgin coconut oil can help reduce many health risks in healthy individuals.

Controls Diabetes

Thousands of people around the world are affected by Diabetes today. While there is no said cure to this lifestyle disease one can work towards maintaining their blood sugar levels in order to lead a healthy lifestyle. Consuming virgin cold-pressed coconut oil as a part of your daily diet can help enhance the secretion of insulin and yet not cause an insulin spike. The virgin coconut oil is rich in MCFAs, which helps reduce strain on the pancreas by providing an independent energy source that is other than the glucose found in our blood. Coconut oil is rich in medium-chain fats that are harder to burn.

Helps in Weight Loss

It is a widely accepted fact that our diets are often more important than our exercising schedules. Not only is it important for us to keep a check on our calories but also the source of where we are obtaining the said calories. And in a scenario like this, it is advisable to replace your regular oil with cold-pressed, unprocessed virgin coconut oil. ‘

Packed with Vitamin E, antioxidants, and polyphenols helps in maintaining the body’s hormone levels. Along with this, since virgin coconut oil is free from any kind of saturated fats, it is considered as a good alternative when aiming for weight loss. It is due to this fact that many athletes swear by virgin coconut oil.

Nourishes Skin

It doesn’t matter what part of the year, or the country you are in. You should learn to take care of your skin beginning your teens to have flawless skin all through your middle-age years and all the way to old age. In doing so, many indulge themselves in elaborate and expensive skincare routines whereas a simple DIY addition can work wonders for their skin.

You can swear by virgin coconut oil if you have dry damaged skin or chapped lips in winters. Coconut oil can improve the moisture present in your skin by helping the lipid levels of your skin.

Heals Wounds and Injuries

The medium-chain fatty acids found in virgin coconut oils have many benefits. One such acid – the Lauric acid is particularly helpful in fighting various kinds of bacteria, viruses, and even fungi.

Not only that virgin coconut oil is also beneficial when treating wounds. It does so by speeding up the process of healing, improving antioxidants and increasing collagen levels in your blood. Collagen is an important component in your blood that primarily aids in wound healing. Its antibacterial properties also help keep infection risks from open wounds at bay.

Enhances Brain Functioning

Over the past few years, the conversations around mental health have been growing and that has helped many people make their mental wellbeing a priority. According to a study published in 2004, virgin coconut oil proved beneficial in increasing the ability of recall in humans due to its richness in fatty acids.

Since the MCTs present in cold-pressed virgin oil can be absorbed in the body easily, your brain cells are able to access and use the energy easily.

Strengthens Immunity

For thousands of years, coconut oil has been recognised for its magical abilities in Ayurveda. The more recent twist, the cold-pressed virgin coconut oil only makes it a healthier alternative for daily life.

The lipid content of virgin coconut oil has miraculous healing properties and acts as a natural antibiotic, and helps modulate immunity.