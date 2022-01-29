Amazing Health Benefits Of Vanilla 

New Delhi: Vanilla is not just a ‘feel good’ scent though. Its incredible capacity to expedite healing, improve acne and promote hair growth means that it is a great multi-tasking tool to have in your natural health armoury. Here are a few surprising health benefits of vanilla:

Treatment of Acne:

The antibacterial properties of vanilla make it beneficial for the treatment of acne. Vanillin, through its antibacterial effects, helps cleanse your skin, reducing the occurrence of pimples and acne.

Anti-ageing Benefits:

Vanilla is rich in antioxidants which prevent and reverse skin damage caused by free radicals. It helps to slow down signs of ageing like fine lines, wrinkles and age spots. It is widely used in the cosmetic industry for its fragrance and anti-ageing benefits. Applying raw vanilla beans infused with organic oil imparts a great chocolaty fragrance besides making your skin smooth and soft.

Soothes Burns:

Vanilla has been used as a traditional remedy to heal burns, wounds, and cuts. Concentrated vanilla extracts or essential oil should not be applied directly on recent burns. Topical treatments containing vanilla extracts might be helpful. It is advisable to consult your doctor before using any such home remedies for burns.

Relieves Nausea

One of the best benefits of vanilla extract is that it can help calm the stomach in case of a feeling of nausea (9). All you need to do is add a few drops of vanilla extract to a glass of water and sip it slowly. The amazing vanilla scent will help to relieve the feeling of nausea. In fact, it is as good as nausea medicine and can effectively substitute it.

Treatment of Cough:

Cough syrups often use vanilla extract as a flavoring to mask their bitter taste. Though further research is needed in this regard, the mild anesthetic properties of vanilla extract can relieve symptoms such as pain from a sore throat or headache.