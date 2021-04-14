Amazing Health Benefits Of Triphala

Bhubaneswar: Triphala, a herbal remedy (or polyherbal medicine) is a mixture of three dried fruits. In fact, Triphala literally means “three fruits” in Sanskrit. They are Amala (Emblica Officinalis), also called Indian gooseberry, Bibhitaki (Terminalia bellirica), Haritaki (Terminalia chebula). These three herbs are taken in equal quantities and blended together to make the Triphala powder. Triphala the ability to rejuvenate your body, strengthen your organs, particularly, the organs of your gastrointestinal system. Triphala is also known as the Nectar of Life.

Boosting immunity and fighting infections

This trinity has the ability to boost your overall immunity and fight infections, thereby keeping you free from serious health conditions. Research says that Triphala effectively fights pathogens like E Coli and Salmonella. Taking this powder every day can prevent you from falling ill too often.

Protection from dental problems

One of the major reasons responsible for dental problems is plaque buildup. Dental plaque can result in cavities and gum diseases. One of the best ways of keeping dental problems at bay is regular consumption of Triphala. The antimicrobial properties of this herb can help you fight oxidative stress better than commercial toothpaste.

Healing wounds and sunburns

Summer season is here and with that comes the possibility of frequent sunburns. Wearing sunscreens and covering yourself properly is one way of dealing with it. Another way is the topical application of Triphala. Triphala helps you get rid of sunburns and wounds naturally and at a quicker pace as compared to other chemical ointments.

Boosts digestion

Triphala is a powerful herb that strengthens the organs of your digestive system. It helps you get your food moving along your digestive tract. It improves the frequency and consistency of stools by making digestion more effective. Laxative benefits of Triphala boost your gut health, thereby benefitting your digestive system.

Better management of gastric ulcers

Gastric ulcers can cause great discomfort. One of the best natural remedies for better management of gastric ulcers is Triphala. According to some studies, it strengthens the mucous membranes of the stomach and restores the enzymes which combat the negative effects of oxidative stress due to free radicals.

Fights UTIs

Urinary tract infections or UTIs, in some cases, become harder to treat due to antibiotic resistance. The bacteria responsible for such an infection stop responding to conventional treatment options. In such a scenario, the best treatment option is Triphala. Research shows that the all-natural properties of this herb can be quite helpful in treating UTIs. And the best part is that this treatment is free from reactions and side effects.

Better management of diabetes

This all-natural remedy is sometimes prescribed for better blood sugar control in diabetics. Every constituent of Triphala is believed to be hypoglycemic. This property can be very helpful in lowering blood sugar levels, thereby benefitting the health of diabetics.

Weight loss

When your body starts storing more fat than what it burns, it results in weight gain. To combat this, we recommend Triphala. It prevents unnecessary fat storage, burns the fat taken with your food, thereby inducing weight loss.