New Delhi: Saffron is well known for its medicinal benefits. it is good for skin, digestive system, circulatory and excretory system, nervous system (uplifts mood and fights depression; hence it is also known as a sunshine spice. Here are some amazing health benefits of Saffron that you must know.

Reduces depression

The stigma of the saffron plant has some magical antidepressant properties. The presence of two components in saffron: crocin and safranal can effectively help in stimulating neurochemicals like serotonin, dopamine and norepinephrine. These components can effectively aid mild to moderate depression and are mostly used in traditional psychiatric medications.

Helps in fighting seasonal ailments

Saffron tea or saffron mixed with warm milk can keep seasonal ailments like cold, cough and fever at bay. The warm nature of this magical herb helps in relieving the discomfort caused by the flu and cold.

Reduces blood pressure

Loaded with the goodness of potassium, consuming saffron everyday helps in dilating the blood, which further removes the blockage from the arteries. This further reduces blood pressure and prevents heart attacks and strokes.