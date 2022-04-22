Amazing Health Benefits Of Sabja Seeds
New Delhi: Sabja Seeds or basil seeds are the black, tear-shaped seeds of the basil plant. These seeds are often used as a seasoning on salads. Sabja seeds are also called falooda seeds or tukmaria seeds.
1) Helps regulate blood pressure:
Potassium present in sabja seeds helps dilate blood vessels and aids in managing blood pressure.
2) Promotes dental health:
Since basil seeds have antimicrobial properties, they prevent ulcers, cavities, plaque, and bad breath.
3) Aids in regulating blood sugar level:
The soluble dietary fiber in basil seeds is beneficial for managing blood sugar levels, especially for people with type-2 diabetes.
4) Boosts immunity:
Since basil seeds are a rich source of protein, omega-3 fatty acids, and other nutrients, they help increase immunity.
5) Helps prevent cancer:
Basil seeds are rich in plant compounds like polyphenols and flavonoids with anti-cancer properties.
6) Helps tackle muscle pain:
Since basil seeds have anti-inflammatory properties, they help relieve joint pain, gout pain, and even headaches.
