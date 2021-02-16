Amazing Health Benefits Of Pomegranates

New Delhi: The healing powers of pomegranates have been championed for centuries. The red-rich fruit is known to be one of the healthiest for a reason. It is called as a divine fruit because it is the most mentioned fruit in theological books.

Pomegranate has anti-oxidant, anti-viral, and anti-tumor properties and is said to be a good source of vitamins, especially vitamin A, vitamin C, and vitamin E, as well as folic acid. It contains two compounds – punicalagin and punicic acid which give it all the potent benefits. In fact, you will be surprised to learn that the antioxidants present in pomegranates are almost three times higher than wine or green tea. Eating pomegranates on a daily basis or drinking the juice can be an excellent aid for your immunity, fight Type-2 diabetes, keep blood pressure in check, smoothen digestion and make your skin glow too.

Here are some of the potential benefits of pomegranate.