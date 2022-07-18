Amazing Health Benefits Of Pineapple

New Delhi: Pineapple is more than just a delicious tropical fruit. It is quite hospitable to your immune system. One cup has more than 100% of your daily value of cell-protecting, collagen-making vitamin C.

High in Manganese

The mineral manganese plays an essential role in the way your body metabolizes food, clots blood, and keeps your bones healthy. One cup of pineapple has more than half of the manganese you need every day. This mineral is also present in whole grains, lentils, and black pepper.

Loaded With Vitamins and Minerals

In addition to large amounts of vitamin C and manganese, pineapples add to your daily value of vitamin B6, copper, thiamin, folate, potassium, magnesium, niacin, riboflavin, and iron.

Good for Digestion

Pineapples are the only known food source of bromelain, a combination of enzymes that digest protein. That’s why pineapple works as a meat tenderizer: The bromelain breaks down the protein and softens the meat. In your body, bromelain makes it easier for you to digest food and absorb it.

Anti-Inflammatory and Analgesic Properties

Bromelain, the digestive enzyme in pineapple, has anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties. This helps when you have an infection, like sinusitis, or an injury, like a sprain or burn. It also offsets the joint pain of osteoarthritis. The vitamin C in pineapple juice also keeps inflammation levels low.

Post-Workout Recovery

Intense workout? The anti-inflammatory benefits of the bromelain in pineapple can help muscles recover quicker and keep you from feeling sore.