Amazing Health Benefits Of Olive Oil 

New Delhi: Olive oil is commonly called ‘Jaitun ka Tel’ in Hindi. It is a widely used vegetable oil for cooking, frying and salad dressing. It is also used in cosmetics, soaps, medicines and for lighting lamps. L

Reduces Risk of Stroke:

Polyphenols in olive oil reduce levels of cholesterol in the blood. Thus cholesterol deposition in the arteries supplying blood to the brain is prevented. This greatly reduces the risk of stroke.

Good for Digestion:

Olive oil lubricates our digestive system and keeps it healthy. It also maintains regular bowel movements, preventing constipation. Consuming olive oil on a regular basis prevents digestive diseases.

Helps in Weight Loss:

Olive oil is rich in monounsaturated fatty acids like oleic acid. Monounsaturated fatty acids are good for our hearts and also help in maintaining ideal blood sugar levels. Olive oil also gives a feeling of satiety, thus making us eat less food thereby reducing our calorie intake. This leads to weight loss.

Pain Relief:

Oleocanthal in olive oil shows anti-inflammatory effects. It effectively reduces inflammation, swelling, and spasm; thus reducing pain. Olive oil when massaged over the knees of patients suffering from osteoarthritis provides pain relief.