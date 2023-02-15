Amazing Health Benefits Of Mint Leaves That You Should Know!

New Delhi: Mint leaves also known as Pudina are packed with antioxidants and phytonutrients, and contain vitamin A, vitamin C, and B-complex, phosphorous, calcium, and has anti-bacterial properties

Treat Indigestion

Mint leaves are known as an amazing appetizer. It helps to promote the digestive system by stimulating digestive enzymes. Mint oil has antiseptic and antibacterial properties to relieve indigestion, stomach infections, etc. It acts as an anti-spasmodic remedy due to the presence of methanol.

Improve Respiratory Complaints

Mint leaves are highly recommended for asthma patients, as it acts as a good relaxant and relieves chest congestion. Consumption of mint leaves daily can give a soothing effect for asthmatic patients.

Mint is known to clear a stuffed nose, menthol can make breathing a lot easier. It also relieves the irritation caused by a chronic cough.

Improve Brain Power

Mint leaves are brain tonic. According to various studies, consuming mint may up alertness and cognitive functions. Mint leaves can improve memory power and mental alertness.

Boosts Immunity

Mint is full of vitamins and antioxidants to improve your immunity. These plant-based vitamins help to protect your cells from damage. Also, mint leaves can prevent tumour formation by inhibiting some enzymes.