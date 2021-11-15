Amazing Health Benefits Of Lettuce

New Delhi: Lettuce is a rich source of vitamins K and A and possesses numerous impressive health benefits. In this article, we discuss the potential health benefits. Read on for more information.

High in Fiber and Good For Weight Loss with Almost no Fat.

Lettuce has only 12 calories for 1 shredded cup. This is why it is so good for weight loss so you can eat all the lettuce you enjoy when wanting to lose weight.

Another reason it is good for weight loss is its high fiber content. This fiber also helps remove bile salts from the body. When the body replaces these salts it breaks down cholesterol to do so. This is why it is also good for your heart!

Great Source of Potassium Helps Lower High Blood Pressure

Romaine lettuce is a good source of potassium which studies have shown to help lower high blood pressure. Potassium also helps to prevent heart disease.

Is Heart Healthy

Lettuce’s vitamin C and beta-carotene work together to prevent the oxidation of cholesterol. This prevents the build-up of plaque. An increase of HDL (the good cholesterol) and reduction of the levels of LDL can also be found from consuming lettuce.

Omega-3 Fatty acids

Romaine lettuce has a 2/1 ratio of omega-3 to omega-6 fatty acids. That’s a great ratio. Calories in lettuce are not significant because there is so little fat. UNLESS you eat a lot but we actually suggest you do.

Complete Protein

Like all whole foods, much of the protein in lettuce is complete but that amount can be increased by combining with balancing proteins.