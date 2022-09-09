Amazing Health Benefits Of Ivy Gourd

New Delhi: Ivy gourd is a popular vegetable in African and Asian countries. It is known as Kundru or Tindora or Tendli in Hindi, Gujarati and Urdu, Tondli in Marathi, Kovai in Tamil, Kova in Malayalam, Donda kaya in Telugu, Tonde Kayi in Kannada and Telakucha in Bengali. Ivy gourd does not cause side effects if it is cleaned, boiled or cooked.

Ivy gourd extracts blood sugar

Ivy gourd is used in Ayurvedic medicines to treat diabetes. The stems of this climber plant and the leaves are cooked and consumed or added to soups. The raw leaves of ivy gourd or kundru have shown successful results in increasing glucose tolerance. Eating kundru vegetables in your diet a few times a week can do wonders in controlling blood sugar levels.

Ivy Gourd Prevents Obesity

Research indicates that ivy gourd has anti-obesity properties. What it does is that it prevents the pre-adipocytes from converting to fat cells. Ivy Gourd even increases the metabolic rate and has a lowering effect on the blood sugar level. Subsequently, it is used in many Indian recipes.

Ivy Gourd for Fatigue

Iron is an essential element for optimal bodily functions. Including iron-rich food in the diet is the key to avoiding fatigue. Anemia is often caused by iron deficiency in the body. Ivy gourd has 1.4mg of iron and thus is a valuable source of iron. This vegetable will keep you energized, healthy and fit. Iron deficiency can lead to several health ailments that can be corrected if this vegetable is consumed.

Ivy Gourd Defends Nervous System

Like watermelon, ivy gourd has water-soluble vitamins like B2. This vitamin plays a big role in maintaining your energy levels. Kundru has minerals, nutrients, and antioxidants that can help make the nervous system stronger.

Ivy Gourd Increased Metabolism

Thiamine is a nutrient that converts carbohydrates into glucose, which keeps the energy levels in the body high, and regulates metabolism. Upon consuming ivy gourd, thiamine enters the blood plasma which generates more energy. This nutrient also helps to manufacture red blood cells. Ivy Gourd is an energy-boosting vegetable that also cures some genetic diseases.

Ivy Gourd Improved Digestion

Ivy gourd facilitates digestion. It contains fiber that aids in digestion. This vegetable thus adds roughage to the stool and enables smooth bulk elimination. Ivy Gourd also cures other gastrointestinal disorders like constipation, ulcers, and disease.

Ivy gourd for kidney stones

Kidney stones are crystallized forms of calcium and other minerals that get deposited in the urinary tract. If the salts exceed the acceptable rate, they can cause kidney stones. The calcium present in this ivy gourd is healthy and can be combined with other vegetables like spinach to treat kidney stones.