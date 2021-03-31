Amazing Health Benefits of Honey

Bhubaneswar: Honey is a thick liquid, with a golden color, is made by Honey Bees with the nectar of flowering plants and stored by them in their hives. It has an order of benefits and has been recognized with sufficient healing qualities in Ayurveda.

Honey Lowers Cholesterol

Eating foods that contain high cholesterol, such as processed and red meats mean that we’re more likely to have high cholesterol problems. Whilst honey isn’t a cure for high cholesterol if we carry on eating these cholesterol-fuelled foods, as part of a healthy, balanced diet, research is now emerging that regular honey consumption could help to manage our cholesterol levels.

Treats Cough

just two teaspoons of honey can help cure a persistent cough. Thanks to its antimicrobial properties, honey not only soothes the throat but also kills certain bacteria which cause the infection. If you don’t wish to eat honey straight up, you can add Manuka UMF honey to warm water. What is Manuka UMF honey? Manuka Honey is produced in Australia and New Zealand from the nectar of the manuka tree, and UMF stands for Unique Manuka Factor i.e. a grading system that assures purity and quality of manuka honey.

Honey Supports a Healthy Immune System

Active healing honey such as Necta & Hive Jarrah Honey 22+ TA is not just antimicrobial, it’s rich in antioxidants. Antioxidants help the body fight free radicals which can damage the cells of the body, including those of the immune system.

Honey Promotes Good Gut Health.

The collections of trillions of good bacteria, fungi, and viruses that naturally reside in our gut, collectively called the microbiome, are an area of intense scientific research at the moment. The health of our microbiome is now thought to influence everything from our digestion, immune health, and even our mental health. These microorganisms are also referred to as probiotics. Probiotic bugs feed off a collection of fibre molecules called prebiotics. Active healing honey contains prebiotic fibre, and so eating it on a daily basis helps to feed the gut microbiome and helps it thrive.

Honey Can Make Us Cleverer!

Honey contains an antioxidant called pinocembrin which researchers have linked with a protective effect on the brain, helping to shield nerve cells from damage. This in turn could help to enhance our brainpower. It’s early days with regards to the research, but we think it’s another valid reason to eat honey every day.