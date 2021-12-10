Amazing Health Benefits Of Garlic

New Delhi: Garlic is well known for its medicinal properties because of its antibacterial and antiseptic nature. It is packed with minerals like phosphorus, zinc, potassium, and magnesium. Here are some benefits that you must know about.

Boosts Immunity

Garlic prevents damage to the DNA. It is rich in zinc that helps garlic to promote immunity. It is very beneficial against eye and ear infections as it has antimicrobial properties.

Do Wonders For Skin

It helps to prevent acne and lightens acne scars. Cold sores, psoriasis, rashes, and blisters can all benefit from the application of garlic juice. It also protects against UV rays and therefore prevents ageing.

Treats Blood Pressure

The anti-inflammatory properties present in garlic helps blood flow more easily through the body.

Heart Disease

Garlic helps to lower cholesterol and blood pressure. It is also great at reducing your risk of heart disease by relaxing hardened blood vessels and preventing platelet aggregation.]

Wards Off Cough and Cold

Raw garlic has the potential to ward off cough and cold infections. Eating two crushed garlic cloves on an empty stomach has the maximum benefit. For kids and babies, hanging garlic cloves in a thread around their necks is supposed to relieve congestion symptoms.