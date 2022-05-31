Amazing Health Benefits Of Eating On Banana Leaves

New Delhi: We all are aware that there is a practice of eating on banana leaves in the southern part of the country. This tradition of eating on Banana leaves has been there for thousands of years and it has Ayurvedic importance too. All kinds of dishes are served on the banana leaves. As per Ayurveda, banana has several plant-based compounds.

It Keeps The Germs At Bay

Banana leaves are believed to have anti-bacterial properties that help in protecting the food from being ruined by germs or bacteria. The food present on these leaves thus remains free from any germs or contamination and helps in keeping you healthy and prevents the chances of falling sick.

It Makes The Food Flavourful And More Delicious

The banana leaves are coated with a layer of edible wax which also has a distinct and unique fragrance and flavour to it. When hot food is served on the banana leaves the wax on the leaves melts, and adds to the taste of your food, making it more flavourful and delicious.

It Is A Hygienic Way Of Eating

Banana leaves are definitely the most hygienic way if eating. Because the utensils we otherwise use are generally washed with soap and many times traces of the chemical-filled soap remain on the plate and when we eat on that plate, our food absorbs those chemicals. But on the other hand, banana leaves come with a wax coating that keeps all the dust and dirt away. Further, these leaves can be washed with plain water and used directly.