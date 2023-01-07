Amazing Health Benefits Of Dates

New Delhi: Dates couldn’t be sweeter (or better) for you! They have a ton of health benefits, from heart health to strengthening bones, and we’re all about them. The next time you’re craving something sweet, instead of going for candy, opt for dates instead.

Take good care of digestive health:

Fibre content dates off the chart, which makes it very beneficial for the digestive tract. Its high fibre properties provide huge relief to people having health issues due to improper digestion. Regular consumption of dates increases the bowel moments and it also helps in throwing certain toxic and harmful compounds out of the body. If you have ever experienced constipation, you’d be aware of how problematic it is. Its high fibre content keeps things moving and provides relief from constipation.

Boosts brain health:

The presence of inflammatory markers and IL-6 is never a good sign for your neural health, as its increasing levels lead to the development of diseases like Alzheimer’s. Daily consumption of dates has been found effective in reducing levels of IL-6 and inflammation and thereby reducing the possible risk of neurodegenerative diseases. Dates also stop the formation of plaques in the brain. The potent brain-boosting properties of antioxidants like flavonoids, present in dates, improve the brain and keeps it healthy.

Strengthen bones:

Bones are protectors of other vital organs of our body. So, it is necessary to take proper care of them. Dates are packed with many micronutrients like potassium, magnesium, calcium and iron. These nutrients are proven effective for keeping bones healthy. Nutrient-rich profile of dates keeps the bones healthy and reduces the risk of such as osteoporosis.

Improves skin:

An increase in pollution and more usage of chemically made products have resulted in a rise in various skin-related ailments. The presence of Vitamins C and D in higher concentrations in dates makes the skin glow and also works amazingly on skin elasticity that prevents skin ageing in the long run. Incorporating dates in a daily diet can prove a better alternative to chemical skin products for healthy skin.

Healthy for the heart:

Dates are cholesterol-free and contain very less fats. It lowers the level of LDL or low cholesterol in the body. They also have the potential to regulate blood sugar levels and are very helpful for controlling Type-2 diabetes. The absence of cholesterol and maintaining proper levels of blood sugar make dates a very healthy choice for the heart.