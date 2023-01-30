Amazing Health Benefits Of Cucumber

New Delhi: Cucumber is a powerhouse veggie. It is filled with fiber and water but incredibly low in calories and sugar. Plus, the health benefits of cucumbers are far-reaching.

Cucumber Fights Dehydration

Water is considered to be a life-giving fluid that is essential for your body. Having less than the required amount of water in the body results in dehydration, causing you to be susceptible to several diseases.

Fiber-Rich

Cucumber is considered a good source of nutritious fibre that helps your body function properly. The combination of fibre and water in cucumbers prevents constipation and can increase the regularity of bowel movements.

Cucumber Boosts Bone Health

Cucumbers are also a source of calcium that eliminates the risks of low bone density and fractures. Cucumber also helps to improve the absorption of calcium, enhancing the repair of bone muscles.

Cucumber Prevents Constipation

An insufficient amount of water and dietary fibres in your body may cause constipation, causing you great discomfort. A cucumber every single day will replenish the water and fibres in your body so that the passage of stool becomes smooth and painless.

Healthifies Skin

Forget expensive skin treatments by application of pricey lotions and oils. Consume cucumbers instead to ensure healthy and glowing skin that remains blemish-free, with wrinkles and lines becoming a thing of the past. Cucumber can also be applied topically for skin lightening and revitalising.