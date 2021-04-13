Amazing Health Benefits Of Chia Seeds

New Delhi: Chia seeds are well known for their Antioxidants properties. They slow down aging signs, resulting in younger-looking skin, healthier hair, and can even reduce the risk of cancer. They are widely cultivated in parts of Mexico, Guatemala, Argentina, Bolivia, Nicaragua, Australia, and Ecuador. Small oval-shaped, they are soft seeds that are multicoloured – brown, black, and white. One of the most interesting things about these wonderful seeds is their ability to soak up water. Chia seeds are hydrophilic, which means they can easily be mixed with water and can soak up to twelve times their weight!

Aids in digestion:

Chia seeds are enriched with fiber. Every 100 grams will give you close to 40g of dietary fiber. Fiber is an excellent agent for digestion and helps keep bowel-related ailments (like constipation) away. Fiber also helps in relieving bowel inflammation, irritability and helps in regulating cholesterol levels as well.

Weight Loss:

Believe it or not, seeds are the new superfoods as not only are they rich in fiber but provide energy too. Just a handful of chia seeds when mixed with nuts and dry fruits or included in smoothies or shakes can help you keep full for longer. These can soak a lot of liquid and expand in the stomach, which helps in suppressing appetite, warding off untimely hunger pangs, preventing binge-eating, and thereby facilitating weight loss. Every 100g of chia seeds has close to 480 calories and 30g of fat out of which polyunsaturated fats (good/essential fats including omega 3, 6) make up to 23g.

Omega 3 Dose:

Omega 3 is extremely important for our body’s functioning. Chia seeds are one of the highest sources of plant-based omega acid, also known as Alpha-Linolenic Acid (AHA). These are a part of polyunsaturated fats which are the ‘good fats’ and extremely essential for the nervous functioning of our body.

Essential Minerals and Antioxidants:

Chia seeds are loaded with essential nutrients and are suitable to give your daily diet a power boost. They are full of antioxidants that are linked with acting against inflammation, growth of cancer cells, ageing, and age-related cognitive decline. Just a couple of spoons of chia seeds can make for 30 percent of your daily manganese requirement and 18% of your daily calcium requirement.

Maintains Blood Sugar and Cholesterol:

Chia seeds are good for your overall digestive and metabolic health. Some of the most recent studies have linked chia seed consumption with healthy blood sugar levels, HDL (good cholesterol), cholesterol as well as reduced levels of triglycerides (blood fat) and LDL (bad cholesterol). These can safely be consumed by diabetics and can also aid in maintaining a healthy heart and bones. For all those who are gluten-allergic, there is some good news – chia seeds are absolutely gluten-free!

However, please note that those who suffer from certain nut or seed-based allergies may get allergic to chia seeds. Those on blood-thinning or blood pressure medication should also get in touch with a medical professional before including chia seeds in their regular diet.