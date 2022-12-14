Amazing Health Benefits Of Celery Juice

New Delhi: Celery juice is loaded with dietary fiber, vitamins, folate, antioxidants, and potassium, and holds great nutritional value. In fact, traditional healers have used celery juice cleanse to detoxify the body.

It may provide relief from inflammation

celery are known to have anti-inflammatory effects on the body. A few studies indicate that these phytochemicals help ease inflammation and also strengthen the body’s immune system.

It may keep your heart healthy

Heart diseases are on the rise these days, so it is important to eat a balanced diet to maintain heart health. Celery leaves are loaded with flavonoids that help protect your heart against diseases.

Celery juice may prevent cancer

One of the most important benefits of celery juice is that it can help one stay protected against various types of cancers.

Celery leaves and seeds contain compounds such as saponin, caffeic acid, tannin, and ferric acid, all of which act as strong antioxidants and minimize the risk of cancer.

It may prevent liver diseases

With celery, many liver diseases like cirrhosis, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, etc. can be prevented and managed. Celery leaves and stalks are loaded with antioxidants that fight inflammation in the body, get rid of toxins and free radicals, and keep your body healthy.

The polyphenols present in celery leaves and stalks also speed up the activity of antioxidant enzymes in the body, which in turn help minimize the risk of liver damage.

It keeps you hydrated

One of the key benefits of celery juice is that it helps you stay hydrated. Many people don’t have the habit of drinking enough water throughout the day, and this can cause many problems like lightheadedness, dizziness, fatigue, dry mouth, and so on.

Staying hydrated helps regulate body temperature, manage blood pressure levels, and supports kidney health. Drinking celery juice on a daily basis will make you stay hydrated.